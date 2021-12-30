Eric Brown picked this up from CIO magazine.

The publication’s recent survey shows serious impact to IT budgets.

This looks like a US survey. Australian and New Zealand IT budgets are falling, but not by as much. At least so far.

Top three points are:

More than half of IT heads (53%) now plan to slash budgets in response to unfavourable economic conditions

59% of CIOs are implementing IT hiring freezes

A little over one third (34%) have begun reducing IT headcount

via CIO Survey shows serious impact to IT budgets | Eric D. Brown – Technology, Strategy, People & Projects.

