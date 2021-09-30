Download 2.0 – October 1, 2021

This week: A trial run of The Download 2.0, a weekly wrap of New Zealand telecommunications news. You can subscribe below to get the newsletter delivered to your email inbox every Friday.

Spark chooses Nokia to speed 5G rollout

Nokia says it has won a deal to supply radio access network (Ran) technology across a large part of Spark’s 5G rollout. The contract will also see Nokia upgrade 4G equipment at the sites.

After a modest start Spark has accelerated its 5G rollout plan. Spark’s FY21 results presentation revealed plans to cover 90 percent of the population by the end of 2023. The move represents a significant capital investment.

Spark’s plan assumes government will have made the necessary spectrum available by then. That’s not guaranteed.

In the early stages of its 5G roll out, Spark awarded contracts to Samsung, a relative newcomer to the network equipment scene.

Previously Spark had worked with Huawei to build its 4G network. That company is now, in effect, blocked from building 5G networks in New Zealand.

Nokia will use its latest AirScale portfolio including the company’s ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. It says this is energy efficient and will allow customers to connect at ten times existing speeds while using less power.

Spark has previously said its accelerated 5G programme will give the company a competitive advantage. The new technology will increase its capacity, offer customers greater speed and expand the reach of its fixed wireless broadband offering.

ComCom signs off Mercury’s Trustpower acquisition

After an investigation the Commerce Commission has given the green light to Mercury’s planned acquisition of Trustpower’s retail business. The regulator says the move is unlikely to lessen competition.

While Trustpower is an energy business, it is New Zealand’s fifth largest retail broadband provider. At the end of last year it had a six percent market share.

Trustpower sells fibre, fixed wireless broadband and mobile phone services. In many cases its customers bundle broadband and mobile services with power.

2degrees announces board ahead of planned float

While telco 2degrees has yet to confirm it will list later this year on the New Zealand Stock Exchange, it has named seven board members in preparation for the float. The seven are Kathryn Mitchell, Ken Tunnicliffe, Mark Cairns, Meg Matthews, Brad Horwitz, John Stanton and Erick Mickels.

In the winter 2degrees held meetings with potential institutional investors in New Zealand and Australia. Majority shareholder, Trilogy International partners has said it aims for an IPO either at the end of this year or early in 2022.

Vocus also plans to float its New Zealand business later this year.

Havelock North 4G tower build back on

A report at Stuff says building work on a Spark 4G tower in Havelock North has resumed. Construction work stopped in 2019 after protests and the site remains controversial with residents.

Online retail surged as New Zealand locked down

Slice Digital, an affiliate marketing network, reports online traffic and sales through its service increased dramatically in August as the nation locked down. Traffic was up 78 percent in the second half of August compared to the first half while sales increased by 162 percent. September sales are running at a 129 percent increase on August sales.

Vector works with Google

Vector is working with Google’s X division to build a map of its Auckland power distribution network. The goal is to build a virtual simulation of the network then use this for planning. The pair say it will help Vector get ahead of increasing demand for clean energy, renewable power and prepare to deal with a large electric vehicle fleet.

Tex Edwards behind supermarket plan

2degrees founder and Hawaiki Cable director Tex Edwards was in the news this week promoting a plan to upset the supermarket duopoly. It’s a move that echoes his involvement in establishing a third mobile network more than a decade ago. If Edwards succeeds with getting his plans off the ground, it will be familiar territory for at least one of his new rivals: Foodstuffs CEO Chris Quinn was a Telecom NZ executive when 2degrees emerged as the third mobile company.

The Download 2.0 is a free weekly wrap up of New Zealand telecommunications news stories published every Friday.

All it requires is an email address. Your address is only used to send out the newsletter. It will not be sold to anyone.

I’m not collecting the data for anything other than sending out the newsletter. You name isn’t going to be sold anywhere.

Like this: Like Loading...