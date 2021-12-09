The year we filled in the telecommunications gaps

In the first part of this week’s technology segment on RNZ’s Nine to Noon show I talk with Kathryn Ryan about some of the big trends in tech this year, starting with plugging gaps in broadband coverage, the work done by the Rural Connectivity Group and extending the 5G network.

It’s also been a year regulators have started talking about – but not exactly moving on – how to rein in big tech and strengthen privacy provisions.

But will it matter, if a prediction about how countries like China and Russia are keen to crack encryption through quantum computing is realised?