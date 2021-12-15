When public relations should shut up

It’s not hard to understand why public relations companies push clients to respond to negative news stories.

Apart from anything they bill clients for hosing down bad reports. It feels like responding to a bad news story is when they earn their money.

PR companies rarely have difficulty persuading companies to respond. Spirited defence is hardwired into the DNA of most companies operating in Australia or New Zealand.

But response isn’t alway the best strategy.

A bad or embarrassing story isn’t necessarily a crisis. Often these things blow over and are quickly forgotten. Journalist are quick to move on to the next story.

Companies often make matters worse by overreacting and generating fresh publicity. That carefully worded response reminds people of something bad they had already dismissed.

It can breath new life into the negativity. That bad story stays in the news cycle for another day.

And some responses use such insincere language, that people who had previously given the company the benefit of the doubt may rethink their take on events.

There are times when a poor response can turn a minor upset into a crisis.

Each case is different, but there will be times when the best strategy is to shut up.